Smith Salley & Associates Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,839 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.26.

UNH opened at $420.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $386.23 and a 200 day moving average of $352.31. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $425.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $397.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,801 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,468. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.