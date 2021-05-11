Smith Salley & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after buying an additional 7,887,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $2,345,618,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,182 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,883,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.69. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $236.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

