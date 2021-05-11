SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.40

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$24.40 and traded as high as C$28.72. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at C$28.34, with a volume of 225,303 shares changing hands.

SNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. ATB Capital raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SNC-Lavalin Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.98 billion and a PE ratio of -5.15.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. Equities analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 2.0999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total value of C$50,105.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at C$43,845.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

