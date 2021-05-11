SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/10/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $276.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $435.00 to $325.00.

5/4/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $347.00 to $333.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $350.00 to $260.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $365.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $334.00.

4/6/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies is now covered by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $329.00 to $323.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

SEDG stock opened at $213.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.21. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $377.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,467,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,773. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after acquiring an additional 628,326 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 478.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,329 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

