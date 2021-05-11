Solvay’s (SOLVY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SOLVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Solvay from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Solvay alerts:

Shares of SOLVY opened at $14.01 on Friday. Solvay has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.