Sonos (SONO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Sonos has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sonos to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sonos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. Sonos has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -139.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.09.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $2,825,414.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,294,756.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $535,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,134.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 572,057 shares of company stock valued at $21,269,002. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.