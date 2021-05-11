Sotera Health (SHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sotera Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sotera Health stock opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.36. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $30.38.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHC. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.32.

In other news, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,095,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935 in the last ninety days.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

