S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,396,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 199,012 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 6.2% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $845,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

SPGI traded down $9.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $381.05. 38,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,954. The stock has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $373.50 and a 200 day moving average of $341.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.08 and a 52 week high of $397.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

