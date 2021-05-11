S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,868,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 646,850 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.78% of S&P Global worth $659,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

SPGI traded down $9.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $381.05. 38,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,954. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.08 and a 1-year high of $397.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $373.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.48. The stock has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.