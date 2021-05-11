SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWB. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,063.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,626 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 43,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 26,854 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,772,000.

NYSEARCA:CWB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.06. The stock had a trading volume of 25,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,264. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.89. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $52.52 and a twelve month high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

