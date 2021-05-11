SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.45. The stock had a trading volume of 93,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,498. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.82.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

