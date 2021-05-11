Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $113.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock. Spectrum Brands traded as high as $95.06 and last traded at $94.71, with a volume of 25497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.57.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.95.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

