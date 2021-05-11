Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 576,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after purchasing an additional 34,327 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2,057.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 17,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NYSE SRC opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -584.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

