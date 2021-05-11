Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.41.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPLK. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $213.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Splunk stock opened at $113.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $113.68 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,934,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $292,728.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,629,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

