Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,070 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,529,770 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.53% of Splunk worth $117,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,722,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Splunk by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $355,308,000 after acquiring an additional 602,881 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Splunk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,323,356,000 after acquiring an additional 465,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $223,511,000 after buying an additional 409,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares in the company, valued at $46,934,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.54.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $113.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.68 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

