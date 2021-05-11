Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.100–0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $43 million-$43.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.29 million.Sprout Social also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.350–0.340 EPS.

NASDAQ SPT traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.82. 1,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,485. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.94. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.20.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $99,645.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $718,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,350 shares of company stock worth $11,836,163 over the last ninety days.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

