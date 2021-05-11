Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Increased to $269.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $237.00 to $269.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SQ. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $234.80.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE:SQ opened at $216.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The firm has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a PE ratio of 343.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.60.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $4,104,066.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,165,190.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,555,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,264,264 shares of company stock valued at $303,249,795 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.