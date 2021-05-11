Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €65.50 ($77.06).

STM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Stabilus alerts:

Shares of STM stock opened at €65.95 ($77.59) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €60.54. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 43.08. Stabilus has a fifty-two week low of €37.54 ($44.16) and a fifty-two week high of €70.00 ($82.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.