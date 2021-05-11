Stableford Capital II LLC Buys 117 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,432 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.0% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 17,712 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Visa by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 715,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $151,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,611 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 44.4% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.04. The company had a trading volume of 64,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,266,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.82 and a 52 week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

