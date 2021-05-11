Stableford Capital II LLC Has $686,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stableford Capital II LLC trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $8.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.40. 91,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,449,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.20 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $317.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.87.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

