Stableford Capital II LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 132.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $866,682,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $472,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,237,000 after buying an additional 541,603 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,490,000 after buying an additional 381,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.62.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem stock traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $397.80. 2,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.25%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

