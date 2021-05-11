Stableford Capital II LLC Takes Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 61,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,372,000 after purchasing an additional 699,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,330,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,538,000 after acquiring an additional 919,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $18,116,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,164,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 92,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 46,598 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

CWK traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.16. 3,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,920. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.09, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

