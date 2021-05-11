Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $134.00

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 134 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 508 ($6.64), with a volume of 4731397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 521.40 ($6.81).
Several analysts recently commented on STAN shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 629 ($8.22) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 544.80 ($7.12).
The company has a market cap of £15.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 497.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 469.48.
In other news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,961 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70), for a total value of £51,099.93 ($66,762.39).
About Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.
Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.