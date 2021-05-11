Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $134.00

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 134 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 508 ($6.64), with a volume of 4731397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 521.40 ($6.81).

Several analysts recently commented on STAN shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 629 ($8.22) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 544.80 ($7.12).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

The company has a market cap of £15.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 497.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 469.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is 0.46%.

In other news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,961 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70), for a total value of £51,099.93 ($66,762.39).

About Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.