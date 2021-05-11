Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $113.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00.

NYSE:SXI opened at $99.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.23 and its 200-day moving average is $86.47. Standex International has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $108.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.65 million. Standex International had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Standex International will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In other Standex International news, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $52,687.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,687.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $242,996.70. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,217 shares of company stock worth $485,684. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SXI. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 436,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,674 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

