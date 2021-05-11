Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Stantec in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on STN. Laurentian raised their price objective on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stantec from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.90.

Stantec stock opened at C$54.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$56.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$47.02. The company has a market cap of C$6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$37.46 and a 12 month high of C$59.56.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$861.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$876.40 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

In other Stantec news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston sold 35,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.61, for a total transaction of C$1,876,273.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,945,587.89. Also, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 8,348 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.82, for a total value of C$424,219.48. Insiders have sold a total of 66,348 shares of company stock worth $3,537,354 over the last 90 days.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

