Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

STN has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.38.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $45.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.04. Stantec has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Stantec had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $661.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 87,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

