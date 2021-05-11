Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price lifted by Raymond James to C$58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STN. TD Securities increased their price target on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price target on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stantec currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$56.90.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$54.49 on Friday. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$37.46 and a 1 year high of C$59.56. The firm has a market cap of C$6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 35.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$861.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$876.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.26%.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,410,608. Also, Director Gordon Allan Johnston sold 35,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.61, for a total value of C$1,876,273.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,945,587.89. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,354.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

