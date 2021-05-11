Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,145 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $560,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $80,812,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $72,008,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $114.30 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.57 billion, a PE ratio of 148.44, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.14 and its 200-day moving average is $104.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

