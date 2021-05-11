State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 800 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $29,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Micron Technology by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 652.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,232,000 after buying an additional 2,909,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 368.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,250,000 after buying an additional 1,607,458 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology stock opened at $80.85 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.13.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

