State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 300 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $31,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,004,000 after acquiring an additional 22,577 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Caterpillar by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 90,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 10,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Barclays raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.37.

NYSE:CAT opened at $242.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.33. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $245.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

