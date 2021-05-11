State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $15,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 146,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 487.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $114.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.01 and a 1 year high of $121.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.37 and a 200 day moving average of $111.12.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,808 shares of company stock worth $6,091,484. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.