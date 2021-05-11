State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $18,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,173,934,000 after buying an additional 635,362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after buying an additional 818,849 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $965,323,000 after buying an additional 712,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,473,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $738,122,000 after buying an additional 127,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $4,282,308.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 509,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,295,113.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,777 shares of company stock valued at $23,604,769. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $135.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.50 and a 12 month high of $140.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.35.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

