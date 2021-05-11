State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,345 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $19,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 311,714 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $20,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $327,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 46,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 209,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $72.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.68. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The firm has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

