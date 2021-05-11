State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires Shares of 387,622 DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 387,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:DRH opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.16.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

