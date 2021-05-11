State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,649 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTO. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth $933,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.1% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 235,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 32,383 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.2% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 114,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

