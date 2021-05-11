State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,457 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,625,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,188,000 after acquiring an additional 341,895 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,379,000 after buying an additional 1,102,924 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,222,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,931,000 after buying an additional 210,771 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,566,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,951,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,875,000 after buying an additional 283,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

In other National Retail Properties news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,521,733.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,290,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Insiders have sold 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average is $41.49.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

