State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.28 Million Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,570 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Capri were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,595,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,434,959 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,628,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,411,000 after purchasing an additional 738,301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,753,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,681,000 after purchasing an additional 155,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,019,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,805,000 after purchasing an additional 536,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $79,072,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.65. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

