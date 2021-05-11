State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,216 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of EMCOR Group worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EME. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $124.36 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $127.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.74.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.