State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,430 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Highwoods Properties worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 457.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,225,000 after buying an additional 348,270 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth about $6,173,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth about $44,576,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.
Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.
About Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
