State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,493 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Stifel Financial worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $369,166.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $3,769,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,145,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,710 shares of company stock worth $10,597,132. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SF opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day moving average of $56.23.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

