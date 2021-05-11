Status Market Capitalization Achieves $653.98 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One Status coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $653.98 million and approximately $64.81 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00083719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00060730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00065197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00107330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $443.54 or 0.00791395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

