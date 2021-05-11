StaysBASE Market Capitalization Achieves $319,631.46 (SBS)

StaysBASE (CURRENCY:SBS) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, StaysBASE has traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. StaysBASE has a market cap of $319,631.46 and $5,140.00 worth of StaysBASE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StaysBASE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0822 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StaysBASE Coin Profile

StaysBASE’s total supply is 5,539,563 coins and its circulating supply is 3,888,275 coins. StaysBASE’s official Twitter account is @StaysBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “StaysBASE is based on the concept of Base Protocol. While Base Protocol (BASE) is essentially a token whose price is pegged to the total Market Cap of Cryptocurrencies; StaysBASE takes the concept further by bringing The World Stock Market and Gold Market into the picture. StaysBASE is pegged on the average of the Cryptocurrency Market Cap, The World Stock Market Cap and the Gold Market Cap. “

StaysBASE Coin Trading

