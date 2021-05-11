Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on STLD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.
Shares of STLD traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.15. The company had a trading volume of 45,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,847. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $66.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Boston Partners increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 366.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.
