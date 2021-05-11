Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STLD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of STLD traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.15. The company had a trading volume of 45,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,847. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $66.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Boston Partners increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 366.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.