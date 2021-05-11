Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%.

NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. Stereotaxis has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $528.93 million, a PE ratio of -64.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

