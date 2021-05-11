Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.880-1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of STRL traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $22.70. 273,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sterling Construction has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $649.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sterling Construction will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

