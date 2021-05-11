Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $72.20. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

SF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $369,166.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 43,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $2,920,429.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 120,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,710 shares of company stock worth $10,597,132. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

