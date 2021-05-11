Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $140.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.91.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $87.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.54. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,249.86 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $1,610,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at $28,858,482.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,161 shares of company stock valued at $55,938,602. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,077,000 after purchasing an additional 202,320 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,132,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

