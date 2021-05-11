Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Stitch Fix have underperformed the industry in the past three months. We note that the company reported soft second-quarter results and trimmed sales view for fiscal 2021. This further weighed on investor sentiments. Moreover, gross margin contracted in the reported quarter owing to increased shipping expenses. Higher selling, general, and administrative expenses have also been a drag. Persistence of such headwinds is likely to put pressure on EBITDA in the forthcoming period. Nonetheless, Stitch Fix is witnessing continued growth in its active client base, which is supporting the top line. Markedly, active clients improved 11.8% during second quarter. The company is also gaining from measures to boost assortments and direct buy facility. It has been making investments in product experiences that are likely to drive personalization.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

Shares of SFIX stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,835. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.25. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.63 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $2,360,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,035 shares of company stock valued at $15,997,152 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 227.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,524,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,133,000 after buying an additional 172,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Stitch Fix by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

