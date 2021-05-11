Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 15,539 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 340% compared to the average daily volume of 3,531 call options.

Shares of RSI traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $12.16. 53,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,957. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.84.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million.

In related news, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,710,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,627,000 after buying an additional 2,324,850 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $42,606,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 942.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,621,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,496,000 after buying an additional 1,465,961 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $34,436,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $16,299,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

