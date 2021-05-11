Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.82. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 29.08%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stock Yards Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

SYBT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,075. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average is $45.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $300,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,622 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,912.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Croce sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $48,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $750,825.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,623 shares of company stock worth $700,576 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,923,000 after buying an additional 23,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 220,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 43,228 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $6,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

